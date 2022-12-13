Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's COVID-19 cases jump to 3-month high of over 80,000

All News 10:05 December 13, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases jumped to a three-month high on Tuesday amid looming concerns of another virus wave as the government mulls lifting the indoor mask mandate.

The country reported 86,852 new COVID-19 infections, including 55 from overseas, bringing the total to 27,841,001, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Tuesday's tally is more than triple the figure a day earlier and over 9,000 higher than the same day last week. It is also the highest tally in the past three months, KDCA data showed.

South Korea said it will decide whether to lift the indoor mask mandate, the country's last remaining COVID-19 restriction, by the end of this month, based on various factors, including caseloads, deaths and hospitalizations.

On Tuesday, the country added 29 deaths, bringing the death toll to 31,128.

The number of critically ill patients declined by 18 to 460. The fatality rate stood at 0.11 percent.

A notification asking people to wear masks indoors is shown on a screen inside Incheon International Airport on Dec. 11, 2022. (Yonhap)

