Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Plane ticket sales more than triple in November: Interpark

All News 10:18 December 13, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean e-commerce company Interpark Corp. said Tuesday its sales of plane tickets more than tripled in November from a year earlier on the back of pent-up demand for travel.

Interpark said sales of plane tickets booked on its website amounted to 121.2 billion won (US$92.8 million) in November, up 203 percent on-year.

The figure is more than 15 percent higher compared with November 2019, the company added.

Interpark attributed such results to seasonal factors and pent-up demand as Japan resumed visa-free entry for individuals in October.

Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, is full of travelers on Dec. 12, 2022. (Yonhap)

fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Interpark #Travel
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!