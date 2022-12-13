World Cup star Lee Kang-in returns to Spain

Lee assisted on the first of two header goals by Cho Gue-sung in a 3-2 loss to Ghana in South Korea's second Group H match. Then in the must-win final group match against Portugal, Lee's corner went off the back of Cristiano Ronaldo and bounced toward Kim Young-gwon, who slotted it home to make tie the score at 1-1. South Korea went on to win the match 2-1 to reach the round of 16 -- just the third knockout appearance for South Korea and first since 2010.