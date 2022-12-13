The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 December 13, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.25 3.25
1-M 3.47 3.47
2-M 3.71 3.71
3-M 4.02 4.02
6-M 4.49 4.50
12-M 4.60 4.61
(END)
