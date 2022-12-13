Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Manufacturing, mining sector shipments up 17.4 pct in 2021: report

All News 12:00 December 13, 2022

SEJONG, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- Shipments in South Korea's manufacturing and mining industry rose 17.4 percent in 2021 from a year earlier due mainly to growth in basic metals and chemical sectors, data showed Tuesday.

Combined shipments by manufacturers and mining companies with more than 10 employees reached 1,769 trillion won (US$1.35 trillion) last year, up 261.8 trillion won from 2020, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

The hike is attributable to a 33.5 percent gain in shipments from local basic metal businesses and a 28 percent rise in the chemical sector, the agency said.

The shipments from the electronics and telecommunication sector also moved up 19.2 percent on-year, the data showed.

As of the end of 2021, there were 72,864 mining and manufacturing companies across South Korea employing 2.94 million people.

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#manufacturing industry-2021 tally
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!