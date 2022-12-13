Manufacturing, mining sector shipments up 17.4 pct in 2021: report
SEJONG, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- Shipments in South Korea's manufacturing and mining industry rose 17.4 percent in 2021 from a year earlier due mainly to growth in basic metals and chemical sectors, data showed Tuesday.
Combined shipments by manufacturers and mining companies with more than 10 employees reached 1,769 trillion won (US$1.35 trillion) last year, up 261.8 trillion won from 2020, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
The hike is attributable to a 33.5 percent gain in shipments from local basic metal businesses and a 28 percent rise in the chemical sector, the agency said.
The shipments from the electronics and telecommunication sector also moved up 19.2 percent on-year, the data showed.
As of the end of 2021, there were 72,864 mining and manufacturing companies across South Korea employing 2.94 million people.
