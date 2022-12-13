Sillajen to launch phase 1 clinical trial in U.S. for its licensed oncology drug
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean bio firm Sillajen Inc. said Tuesday it is planning to take the first step in testing its licensed new oncology drug.
Three U.S. institutions -- the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute, the Mary Crowley Cancer Research and the Montefiore Medical Center -- will carry out the phase 1 clinical trial for BAL0891 later this month, the company said.
Sillajen said it is also in talks with Korean hospitals to carry out clinical trials in South Korea.
BAL0891 is a potential first-in-class mitotic checkpoint inhibitor (MCI) that disrupts cell division and leads to tumor cell death.
Sillajen acquired a license for the drug from Switzerland-based Basilea Pharmaceutica International for US$14 million in September.
The company said it found BAL0891 more effective in disrupting cancer cells when taken by injection into a vein than taken by mouth in animal testing. It also demonstrated efficacy when administered with the anti-cancer therapy Paclitaxel, sold under the brand name Taxol.
"We are striving to become a big global pharmaceutical firm by expanding our research and development workforce, and focusing on clinical studies," Sillajen CEO Kim Jae-kyung said in a press conference. "We will do our best to improve our corporate value."
The trading of shares in Sillajen resumed on Oct. 13 after 2 1/2 years of suspension over its former executives being charged with embezzlement and breach of trust.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
-
DP reports dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
Parliamentary subcommittee passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
DP set on railroading dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) DP set on railroading dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
National Assembly passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
Parliamentary subcommittee passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
(LEAD) DP set on railroading dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
DP warns it could submit independent budget plan amid parliamentary deadlock
-
Seoul to make subway trains not stop if necessary over protests by disabled advocacy group
-
U.S. has 'strong support' from majority of UNSC members against N.K. provocations: mission
-
Son Heung-min returns to England for Premier League restart
-
BTS' Jin to begin active-duty military service
-
Fine dust advisories issued across Seoul, central Gyeonggi