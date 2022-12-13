HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES118500 UP3500

GC Corp 136,500 UP 2,500

GS E&C 22,750 UP 100

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 643,000 DN 7,000

KPIC 167,000 DN 2,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,470 UP 30

SKC 101,500 UP 1,000

GS Retail 29,750 UP 50

Ottogi 454,000 DN 4,000

Doosan Enerbility 16,050 0

Doosanfc 32,650 UP 100

LG Display 13,650 DN 350

SK 202,500 UP 1,000

Hanon Systems 8,300 DN 100

Kangwonland 24,450 UP 100

NAVER 193,000 0

Kakao 58,200 UP 100

Kogas 34,650 UP 150

SamsungF&MIns 212,500 UP 3,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,300 UP 800

NCsoft 430,500 DN 37,500

HANATOUR SERVICE 55,700 DN 1,300

COSMAX 67,300 DN 500

KIWOOM 88,600 DN 600

DSME 19,250 UP 700

HDSINFRA 8,630 UP 380

DWEC 4,455 DN 25

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,400 UP 700

CJ CheilJedang 374,000 DN 2,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 48,250 UP 1,250

SAMSUNG SDS 127,000 0

KUMHOTIRE 2,990 UP 10

KEPCO KPS 33,800 DN 100

LG H&H 699,000 DN 3,000

LGCHEM 623,000 DN 5,000

KEPCO E&C 56,400 UP 200

ShinhanGroup 38,350 DN 150

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 55,200 UP 1,600

HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,000 DN 400

LGELECTRONICS 88,100 DN 1,700

