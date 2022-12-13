KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES118500 UP3500
GC Corp 136,500 UP 2,500
GS E&C 22,750 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 643,000 DN 7,000
KPIC 167,000 DN 2,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,470 UP 30
SKC 101,500 UP 1,000
GS Retail 29,750 UP 50
Ottogi 454,000 DN 4,000
Doosan Enerbility 16,050 0
Doosanfc 32,650 UP 100
LG Display 13,650 DN 350
SK 202,500 UP 1,000
Hanon Systems 8,300 DN 100
Kangwonland 24,450 UP 100
NAVER 193,000 0
Kakao 58,200 UP 100
Kogas 34,650 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 212,500 UP 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,300 UP 800
NCsoft 430,500 DN 37,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 55,700 DN 1,300
COSMAX 67,300 DN 500
KIWOOM 88,600 DN 600
DSME 19,250 UP 700
HDSINFRA 8,630 UP 380
DWEC 4,455 DN 25
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,400 UP 700
CJ CheilJedang 374,000 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,250 UP 1,250
SAMSUNG SDS 127,000 0
KUMHOTIRE 2,990 UP 10
KEPCO KPS 33,800 DN 100
LG H&H 699,000 DN 3,000
LGCHEM 623,000 DN 5,000
KEPCO E&C 56,400 UP 200
ShinhanGroup 38,350 DN 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 55,200 UP 1,600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,000 DN 400
LGELECTRONICS 88,100 DN 1,700
(MORE)
-
