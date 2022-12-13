KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HITEJINRO 26,300 UP 50
LOTTE 32,750 UP 250
GCH Corp 18,800 UP 1,150
LotteChilsung 164,000 UP 500
Nongshim 336,500 DN 4,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,070 DN 50
POSCO Holdings 286,500 UP 3,500
SGBC 45,700 DN 100
Hyosung 77,400 UP 2,900
DB INSURANCE 63,100 UP 500
SK hynix 82,300 UP 1,200
Youngpoong 686,000 DN 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,550 DN 250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 32,250 UP 400
MERITZ SECU 5,730 0
HtlShilla 79,100 UP 1,200
Hanmi Science 36,150 UP 1,500
SamsungElecMech 138,500 UP 500
KSOE 74,500 UP 900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,400 DN 1,150
MS IND 16,100 DN 350
OCI 93,200 DN 600
LS ELECTRIC 55,400 DN 1,100
KorZinc 608,000 DN 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,180 UP 60
HyundaiMipoDock 87,900 UP 4,100
IS DONGSEO 29,650 UP 300
S-Oil 88,500 UP 2,100
LG Innotek 282,000 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 189,500 DN 1,000
HMM 21,950 UP 250
HYUNDAI WIA 53,900 DN 1,500
KumhoPetrochem 141,000 DN 1,000
Mobis 200,500 DN 7,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 69,600 UP 1,500
S-1 62,000 DN 600
ZINUS 35,250 DN 200
Hanchem 210,500 UP 9,500
KEPCO 20,700 UP 50
SamsungSecu 34,900 DN 100
(MORE)
