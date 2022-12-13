HITEJINRO 26,300 UP 50

LOTTE 32,750 UP 250

GCH Corp 18,800 UP 1,150

LotteChilsung 164,000 UP 500

Nongshim 336,500 DN 4,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,070 DN 50

POSCO Holdings 286,500 UP 3,500

SGBC 45,700 DN 100

Hyosung 77,400 UP 2,900

DB INSURANCE 63,100 UP 500

SK hynix 82,300 UP 1,200

Youngpoong 686,000 DN 3,000

HyundaiEng&Const 36,550 DN 250

CUCKOO HOMESYS 32,250 UP 400

MERITZ SECU 5,730 0

HtlShilla 79,100 UP 1,200

Hanmi Science 36,150 UP 1,500

SamsungElecMech 138,500 UP 500

KSOE 74,500 UP 900

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,400 DN 1,150

MS IND 16,100 DN 350

OCI 93,200 DN 600

LS ELECTRIC 55,400 DN 1,100

KorZinc 608,000 DN 1,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,180 UP 60

HyundaiMipoDock 87,900 UP 4,100

IS DONGSEO 29,650 UP 300

S-Oil 88,500 UP 2,100

LG Innotek 282,000 0

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 189,500 DN 1,000

HMM 21,950 UP 250

HYUNDAI WIA 53,900 DN 1,500

KumhoPetrochem 141,000 DN 1,000

Mobis 200,500 DN 7,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 69,600 UP 1,500

S-1 62,000 DN 600

ZINUS 35,250 DN 200

Hanchem 210,500 UP 9,500

KEPCO 20,700 UP 50

SamsungSecu 34,900 DN 100

(MORE)