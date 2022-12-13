KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KG DONGBU STL 8,330 UP 50
SKTelecom 49,850 DN 50
HyundaiElev 29,950 DN 100
ShinpoongPharm 23,200 UP 900
Handsome 26,500 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 55,900 DN 2,500
Asiana Airlines 13,450 0
COWAY 55,100 DN 1,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 91,300 DN 400
IBK 11,100 UP 50
DONGSUH 21,100 UP 100
SamsungEng 22,800 DN 250
SAMSUNG C&T 118,500 UP 1,000
PanOcean 5,650 DN 80
SAMSUNG CARD 32,950 UP 400
CheilWorldwide 23,750 DN 150
LOTTE CONF 124,500 UP 500
KT 37,600 DN 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL26500 DN100
LOTTE TOUR 12,700 UP 50
LG Uplus 12,050 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,600 DN 400
KT&G 98,100 DN 1,100
Celltrion 179,000 UP 2,500
TKG Huchems 22,250 UP 1,050
DAEWOONG PHARM 158,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 60,100 DN 700
KIH 58,100 UP 100
GS 46,200 UP 200
LIG Nex1 88,700 UP 2,400
Fila Holdings 32,550 DN 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 171,000 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,350 DN 850
HANWHA LIFE 2,565 DN 10
AMOREPACIFIC 134,500 UP 2,500
FOOSUNG 12,100 DN 200
SK Innovation 169,500 UP 1,500
POONGSAN 31,250 DN 300
KBFinancialGroup 53,300 0
Hansae 15,900 UP 150
