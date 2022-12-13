KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 44,950 DN 100
CSWIND 71,300 DN 800
GKL 18,100 DN 100
KOLON IND 44,500 UP 150
HanmiPharm 293,000 UP 16,000
SD Biosensor 32,450 UP 1,350
Meritz Financial 38,200 UP 700
BNK Financial Group 7,350 UP 20
emart 102,000 DN 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY331 00 UP50
KOLMAR KOREA 42,050 DN 50
PIAM 30,650 UP 650
HANJINKAL 40,400 DN 250
CHONGKUNDANG 89,800 UP 3,800
DoubleUGames 49,300 0
HL MANDO 43,850 DN 1,350
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 820,000 UP 5,000
Doosan Bobcat 35,450 UP 50
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,360 UP 90
KRAFTON 181,500 0
HD HYUNDAI 64,500 DN 400
ORION 117,000 UP 500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,600 DN 350
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,300 UP 50
BGF Retail 209,000 UP 4,000
SKCHEM 82,900 DN 300
HDC-OP 10,450 DN 100
HYOSUNG TNC 363,500 UP 21,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 355,500 DN 500
HANILCMT 12,200 DN 100
SKBS 83,000 UP 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 12,850 0
KakaoBank 29,000 UP 1,000
HYBE 155,500 DN 1,500
SK ie technology 60,600 DN 2,800
Hanwha 27,900 0
DB HiTek 41,600 DN 100
CJ 80,500 UP 1,300
LX INT 40,900 UP 2,000
DongkukStlMill 12,050 DN 100
(END)
