S. Korea to create presidential defense innovation committee
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- The Cabinet approved a presidential decree Tuesday to establish a defense innovation committee, the defense ministry said, highlighting the Yoon Suk-yeol administration's policy focus on building a stronger military based on cutting-edge technologies.
The presidential committee, if established, will be tasked with formulating plans for defense innovation, facilitating interagency coordination and cooperation among the private and public sectors, and securing related budgets.
President Yoon will chair the committee while his national security adviser, defense minister and defense experts will serve as its members, according to the ministry.
The ministry has been pushing for the Defense Innovation 4.0 aimed at harnessing advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to address a potential troop shortage as the result of the country's low birthrate, and bolster overall defense capabilities.
