S. Korea to offer US$3 mln to Ukraine to help overcome severe cold weather
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to contribute US$3 million worth of additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine to assist the people of the war-torn nation in coping with severe cold weather during the winter, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.
The plan will be officially announced at an international conference on assisting Ukraine's private recovery scheduled to be held Tuesday (local time) in Paris, according to the ministry.
"We expect our support will be of practical help to the people of Ukraine and its refugees, and we plan to continue providing humanitarian aid in the future," the ministry said.
