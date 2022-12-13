S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 13, 2022
All News 16:38 December 13, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.649 3.646 +0.3
2-year TB 3.769 3.775 -0.6
3-year TB 3.623 3.623 0.0
10-year TB 3.469 3.448 +2.1
2-year MSB 3.766 3.752 +1.4
3-year CB (AA-) 5.374 5.383 -0.9
91-day CD 4.030 4.030 0.0
