Police officer slapped with 3-month suspension for opposing interior ministry's police bureau
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- The National Police Agency (NPA) on Tuesday imposed a three-month suspension on Ryu Sam-young, a senior police superintendent, for organizing a controversial meeting of over 50 senior police officers in July to oppose the interior ministry's plan to establish a police oversight bureau.
The NPA's disciplinary committee made the decision, holding Ryu accountable for systematically protesting against the planned establishment of the police bureau within the interior ministry in violation of his obligation to obey an order from above.
Ryu was referred to the disciplinary process after leading a meeting of 54 senior police officers opposed to the police bureau on July 23, when he was serving as chief of a police station in the southeastern city of Ulsan.
Ryu was accused of failing to comply with the NPA chief's order not to hold the gathering of senior police officers.
The police bureau overseeing the overall police organization set sail on Aug. 2.
