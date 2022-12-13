Hyundai to supply hydrogen trucks to Israeli firms
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday it will supply hydrogen fuel-cell trucks to three Israeli companies, as it seeks to promote its hydrogen commercial vehicles in the Middle Eastern markets.
Hyundai Motor has signed separate deals with vehicle importer Colmobil Corp., hydrogen producer Bazan and hydrogen refueling station operator Sonol to supply one Xcient Fuel Cell truck to each company, Hyundai said in a statement.
The three heavy-duty trucks will be put into commercial operations in the first quarter of 2023, it said.
"Establishing the first hydrogen infrastructure in Israel in close collaboration with the country's key players marks a significant milestone in our efforts to build a sustainable hydrogen value chain around the world. We are confident that our fuel cell trucks will substantially contribute to the acceleration of the energy transition in Israel," Mark Freymueller, head of Hyundai's Commercial Vehicle Business Innovation, said in the statement.
Last year, Israel announced it aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in 2030 by 27 percent and in 2050 by 85 percent compared with the 2015 level.
Xcient Fuel Cell is the world's first mass-produced heavy-duty hydrogen electric truck and is being used in real-world commercial operations in Germany, Switzerland, South Korea and New Zealand.
It can travel more than 400 kilometers on a single charge and carries a 180kW hydrogen fuel-cell system.
In its broad hydrogen road map, Hyundai aims to produce 500,000 hydrogen-powered vehicles by 2030 to cement its leading status in global hydrogen vehicle markets.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
-
DP reports dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
DP set on railroading dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) DP set on railroading dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
DP warns it could submit independent budget plan amid parliamentary deadlock
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
National Assembly passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
(LEAD) DP set on railroading dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
DP warns it could submit independent budget plan amid parliamentary deadlock
-
(5th LD) Striking cargo truckers vote to end weekslong walkout
-
Seoul to make subway trains not stop if necessary over protests by disabled advocacy group
-
Son Heung-min returns to England for Premier League restart
-
U.S. has 'strong support' from majority of UNSC members against N.K. provocations: mission
-
BTS' Jin to begin active-duty military service
-
BTS' Suga to fulfill military service as social service agent