Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 14.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon says expanded coverage from 'Mooncare' led to waste of financial resources (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon begins reforming national health insurance (Kookmin Daily)
-- Prosecution summons ex-presidential official over slain official case (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon hints at scrapping health insurance policy of Moon gov't (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon officially announces 'Mooncare' (Segye Times)
-- Democracy killed by fake news (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Age of newborns' annual income at 10 million won (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon's close aides positioned at state-owned companies, financial firms (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Artificial sun' makes breakthrough (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Stock companies issue more ELBs, DLBs (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Mooncare' led to waste of financial resources: Yoon (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Nuclear envoys vow to tackle North's threats (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea-China talk exposes lingering difference over NK (Korea Herald)
-- Korea's only university department teaching 'Go' faces closure (Korea Times)
(END)
-
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
-
DP reports dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
DP set on railroading dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) DP set on railroading dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
DP warns it could submit independent budget plan amid parliamentary deadlock
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
National Assembly passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
(LEAD) DP set on railroading dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
DP warns it could submit independent budget plan amid parliamentary deadlock
-
(5th LD) Striking cargo truckers vote to end weekslong walkout
-
Son Heung-min returns to England for Premier League restart
-
Seoul to make subway trains not stop if necessary over protests by disabled advocacy group
-
BTS' Suga to fulfill military service as social service agent
-
Fine dust advisories issued across Seoul, central Gyeonggi
-
BTS' Jin to begin active-duty military service