(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 14)

In the past eight and a half years, Koreans saw two "man-made" calamities which ended hundreds of young lives. These young men and women just wanted a brief escape from their hellish studies and work in the most fiercely competitive country in the world. But the incumbent administration did not even allow people to discuss the tragedy for a week under the pretext of "national mourning." As a result, these unfortunate souls could not even be truly missed, talked about and sent off with some form of closure.