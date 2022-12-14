(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 14)

The Future Labor Research Council, an expert group launched by the government, presented recommendations Tuesday to reform the labor sector of the Korean economy. They are aiming to increase flexibility of our rigid labor market by changing workhours and the pay system. Most noticeable is the group's advice for a flexible application of the 52-hour workweek. Instead of using the weekly system, it recommended operation of diverse systems based on monthly, quarterly, bimonthly or yearly calculations. In that case, employees can work for an average of 52 hours per week throughout their entire work period without being confined to the weekly limits. Put it simply, workers at an ice cream factory can work more in summer while working less in winter.