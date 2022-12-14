Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 December 14, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -3/-10 Sunny 10

Incheon -4/-9 Cloudy 30

Suwon -3/-10 Cloudy 20

Cheongju -2/-8 Sunny 60

Daejeon -1/-9 Sunny 60

Chuncheon -3/-14 Sunny 0

Gangneung 00/-8 Sunny 0

Jeonju 00/-5 Snow 30

Gwangju 01/-3 Snow 30

Jeju 06/03 Sleet 60

Daegu 01/-6 Cloudy 20

Busan 04/-3 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!