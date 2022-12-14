Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 December 14, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -3/-10 Sunny 10
Incheon -4/-9 Cloudy 30
Suwon -3/-10 Cloudy 20
Cheongju -2/-8 Sunny 60
Daejeon -1/-9 Sunny 60
Chuncheon -3/-14 Sunny 0
Gangneung 00/-8 Sunny 0
Jeonju 00/-5 Snow 30
Gwangju 01/-3 Snow 30
Jeju 06/03 Sleet 60
Daegu 01/-6 Cloudy 20
Busan 04/-3 Sunny 0
(END)
