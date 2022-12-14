(LEAD) Season's coldest weather grips S. Korea
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea came under the grip of the season's coldest weather on Wednesday, with the morning lows dipping to minus 15 C in some inland areas, the state weather agency said.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said the freezing temperatures were accompanied by strong wind, with the wind velocity reaching up to 16 meters per second in some coastal areas.
In Seoul, morning lows plummeted to minus 11 C and an apparent temperature of nearly minus 20 C as of 7 a.m., the KMA said.
The weather agency forecast that some northern parts of Gyeonggi Province surrounding Seoul will see the temperature drop to up to morning lows of minus 15 C.
On top of the frigid cold weather, snow fell in most parts of the country overnight.
As of 6 a.m., more than 10 centimeters (cm) of snow had fallen in Yongin, just south of Seoul, the KMA said.
The weather agency forecast the capital area, Gangwon Province and Chungcheong Province could be hit by more than 10 cm of heavy snow Thursday. A heavy snow advisory is expected to be issued for the areas Thursday morning.
President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered relevant government officials to "thoroughly" prepare for inclement weather by swiftly clearing snow from roads and minimizing inconvenience, according to the presidential office late Wednesday.
The office said the president ordered to increase public transport during rush hour and make sure of the safety of vulnerable older people who live alone.
The KMA said temperatures will remain cold until early next week.
