2013 -- The new Korean Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ) goes into effect a week after Seoul expands it to counter China's redrawing of its own air defense zone. The new Chinese zone covers a reef and other islands off the southern coast of the Korean Peninsula. It is the first time in more than six decades that South Korea changed the KADIZ, which was drawn in 1951 by the U.S. Air Force during the 1950-53 Korean War.

