Today in Korean history
Dec. 15
1928 -- The Salvation Army, which started missionary work in Korea in 1908, places a donation collection bucket on a Seoul street for the first time.
1970 -- The 362-ton Namyoung-ho, en route to the southern port city of Busan from Jeju, sinks in waters off islands near the southern coastal city of Yeosu, South Jeolla Province, killing 319 passengers. A cargo overload was confirmed to be the main cause of the accident, with some 900 boxes of tangerines loaded on the deck besides three full cargo containers.
1998 -- South Korea pledges US$42.5 million in economic assistance to Vietnam as President Kim Dae-jung and his Vietnamese counterpart, Tran Duc Luong, meet in Hanoi. They agreed to cooperate on infrastructure projects, the development of natural resources and the establishment of communications networks.
1998 -- Chung Ju-yung, founder and honorary chairman of Hyundai Group, enters North Korea on his third visit there to discuss the conglomerate's Mount Kumgang tour project. He died in 2001.
2002 -- South and North Korea hold a third round of working-level talks on the North's Mount Kumgang aimed at opening their cross-border railways and roads.
2004 -- South Korea celebrates the first production of goods from the inter-Korean industrial complex in the North's border city of Kaesong. Living Art, a small kitchenware firm, produced several thousand frying pans and other items, which were brought to Seoul the same day for sale at a department store.
2013 -- The new Korean Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ) goes into effect a week after Seoul expands it to counter China's redrawing of its own air defense zone. The new Chinese zone covers a reef and other islands off the southern coast of the Korean Peninsula. It is the first time in more than six decades that South Korea changed the KADIZ, which was drawn in 1951 by the U.S. Air Force during the 1950-53 Korean War.
2015 -- Lee Jae-hyun, chairman of the food and entertainment giant CJ Group, receives a 2 1/2-year prison term for embezzlement, breach of trust and tax evasion in a retrial that also upholds the lower court's order to fine him 25.2 billion won (US$21.5 million). But Lee was not put behind bars as the court granted him a temporary suspension on grounds of health concerns.
2021 -- North Korea announces the death of Kim Yong-ju, a younger brother of its late founder Kim Il-sung.
(END)
