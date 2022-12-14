Health authorities issue emergency order to produce more cold medicine
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's health authorities have issued an emergency order to local pharmaceutical firms to increase production of acetaminophen tablets in a bid to tackle a cold medicine shortage in the winter season, government officials said Wednesday.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety on Nov. 30 designated 650 milligram tablets of acetaminophen, medication used to treat fever and mild to moderate pain under the brand name Tylenol, as a crisis management medical product and ordered 18 pharmaceutical companies to produce and import more of it, according to the officials.
The order will be effective through April and companies should report the production, import, sales and inventory of the medicine to the ministry on a monthly basis, the ministry added.
The move came after the government announced plans to fill a shortage of fever reducers and pain relievers last month.
According to the government plan, the monthly supply of 650 milligram tablets of acetaminophen will be increased by 60 percent to a monthly 7.2 million tablets by April from an average of 4.5 million tablets.
In South Korea, cold medicine like Tylenol has been running low for months due to rising demand for fever and pain relievers to ease COVID-19 symptoms.
The health ministry has recently raised the supply prices of acetaminophen tablets to encourage local pharmaceutical companies to increase production.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
-
DP reports dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
DP set on railroading dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) DP set on railroading dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
DP warns it could submit independent budget plan amid parliamentary deadlock
-
National Assembly passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
(LEAD) DP set on railroading dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
DP warns it could submit independent budget plan amid parliamentary deadlock
-
(5th LD) Striking cargo truckers vote to end weekslong walkout
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 60,000 for 5th day, as virus continues to spread
-
Son Heung-min returns to England for Premier League restart
-
BTS' Suga to fulfill military service as social service agent
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin to begin active-duty military service
-
Seoul to make subway trains not stop if necessary over protests by disabled advocacy group
-
Fine dust advisories issued across Seoul, central Gyeonggi