S. Korean Park Hoy-jun designated for assignment by Red Sox
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- For the second time this offseason, South Korean player Park Hoy-jun has been designated for assignment by a major league club.
This time, the Boston Red Sox removed the 26-year-old from their 40-man roster Tuesday (U.S. local time). If a player is DFA'd, in baseball parlance, he can be traded or placed on irrevocable waivers within seven days. And if the player clears waivers -- meaning, if no team picks that player from waivers -- then the player may be sent outright to the minors or released.
Park had been DFA'd by the Pittsburgh Pirates in November and the Red Sox immediately traded for Park in exchange for pitcher Inmer Lobo.
However, Park's big league future became murky once again before he even played a game for the Red Sox, who needed to make room for their newly acquired reliever Kenley Jansen.
Park signed with the New York Yankees in 2014 and made his big league debut with the team in July 2021.
He was traded to the Pirates later that same month. In 2022, he appeared in 23 big league games across four stints with the Pirates, while spending the rest of the time in the minors.
Park had a .216/.276/.373 line with two home runs and six RBIs. The versatile player has appeared at second base, third base, shortstop and right field this year.
