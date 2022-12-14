Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Subway train skips Samgakji Station due to protest by disability rights activists

All News 09:47 December 14, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- A subway train skipped a station in Seoul on Wednesday due to subway-riding protests by a disabled advocacy group.

Seoul Metro said a Subway Line 4 train passed through Samgakji Station without stopping at 8:50 a.m. after a brawl erupted as subway officials tried to block disability rights activists from bringing a ladder into the station.

Members of the Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination board a subway train at Samgakji Station in Seoul on Dec. 13, 2022, as part of their demonstration demanding an increased government budget to protect the rights of people with disabilities. (Yonhap)

The Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination (SADD) has been staging a four-day rush-hour subway protest at the station near the presidential office since Monday, demanding an increased government budget to protect the rights of people with disabilities.

The Seoul metropolitan government said Monday it will make trains not stop at the station if the group's protest causes major delays.

On Tuesday, no major disruptions occurred as the wheelchair-bound activists did not use the tactic of delaying subway operations by repeatedly boarding and disembarking trains.
(END)

Keywords
#Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!