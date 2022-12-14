(LEAD) Yoon pledges to revive nuclear power industry
(ATTN: UPDATES with Yoon's congratulatory message; CHANGES headline)
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol promised Wednesday to revive the nuclear power industry and turn it into a key export sector.
Yoon made the remark in a congratulatory message read by Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang at the opening ceremony for the Shin Hanul No. 1 nuclear reactor in Uljin, 223 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
"Our nuclear power industry, which declined under the nuclear phase-out policy, will be revived and leap again," he said, referring to a key policy of the previous Moon Jae-in administration.
"The government will turn the nuclear power industry into a pillar that leads our exports, and actively provide support so that the Republic of Korea can once again boast its status as a global nuclear energy power," he added.
Scrapping the nuclear phase-out policy was one of Yoon's campaign pledges.
In his remarks, he said the government plans to more than double its support next year for the nuclear power industry in terms of jobs, research and development and financing from this year's level of around 1 trillion won (US$770 million).
Yoon had been scheduled to attend the ceremony but canceled due to extreme weather conditions.
"The local government is working in emergency mode due to the cold wave," the presidential office said in a notice to the press.
Commercial operations at the Shin Hanul No. 1 nuclear reactor, which took 10 years to build and was completed in 2020, began last week.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
-
DP reports dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
DP set on railroading dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) DP set on railroading dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
DP warns it could submit independent budget plan amid parliamentary deadlock
-
National Assembly passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
(LEAD) DP set on railroading dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
DP warns it could submit independent budget plan amid parliamentary deadlock
-
(5th LD) Striking cargo truckers vote to end weekslong walkout
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 60,000 for 5th day, as virus continues to spread
-
BTS' Suga to fulfill military service as social service agent
-
Son Heung-min returns to England for Premier League restart
-
Yoon calls for quick 'normalization' of national health insurance
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin to begin active-duty military service
-
Netflix dating show 'Single's Inferno 2' adds depth to narratives