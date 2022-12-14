4 KBO teams still looking to fill foreign player spots for 2023

The Heroes, runners-up to the Landers, re-signed left-hander Eric Jokisch for his fifth straight year and newly signed Ariel Jurado. In a curious move, they reacquired infielder Addison Russell, who didn't pan out as a midseason arrival in 2020 and who had spent the past two seasons in Mexico. Russell, former National League (NL) All-Star with domestic violence-related suspension to his resume, is replacing Yasiel Puig, another former NL All-Star who once faced sexual assault charges and is now dealing with illegal gambling allegations.

