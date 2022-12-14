Seoul unification ministry hosts int'l forum on N. Korea's human rights
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's unification ministry on Wednesday held an annual international forum on North Korea's human rights situations in an effort to raise public awareness about the problem.
The 2022 International Dialogue on North Korean Human Rights opened at a hotel in Seoul, under the theme of major pending issues and future tasks in regard to the North's human rights records. It was moderated by Lee Shin-hwa, South Korea's envoy for the North's human rights.
In his opening remarks, Unification Minister Kwon Young-se, Seoul's top point man on Pyongyang, stressed, "Improving the human rights (situations) in North Korea is the most urgent historical task given to us."
He added it is a duty to be rightfully carried out by the South for being of "one blood" and a "partner in a unified future" with the North.
Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon praised the Yoon Suk-yeol administration for placing importance on the North Korean human rights issue.
He proposed that the U.N. Security Council hold a public debate session on the matter.
The forum, which has been held every year since 2017, brought together experts from home and abroad, including Robert King, a former U.S. special envoy for North Korea's human rights, and Victor Cha, Korea chair and senior vice president of the Center for Strategic International Studies. King and Cha joined the event via video links.
(END)
-
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
-
DP reports dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
DP set on railroading dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) DP set on railroading dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
DP warns it could submit independent budget plan amid parliamentary deadlock
-
National Assembly passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
(LEAD) DP set on railroading dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
DP warns it could submit independent budget plan amid parliamentary deadlock
-
(5th LD) Striking cargo truckers vote to end weekslong walkout
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 60,000 for 5th day, as virus continues to spread
-
Son Heung-min returns to England for Premier League restart
-
BTS' Suga to fulfill military service as social service agent
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin to begin active-duty military service
-
Seoul to make subway trains not stop if necessary over protests by disabled advocacy group
-
Fine dust advisories issued across Seoul, central Gyeonggi