Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.S. military opens space force unit in S. Korea

All News 14:00 December 14, 2022

By Chan Yun-hwan

PYEONGTAEK, South Korea, Dec. 14 (Joint Press Corp-Yonhap) -- The U.S. military launched a space force unit in South Korea on Wednesday, adding a new warfighting tool in line with its push to build "multi-domain" operational capabilities.

The creation of the U.S. Space Forces Korea, a component unit of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), came as Seoul and Washington are strengthening security coordination against increasingly complex North Korean nuclear and missile threats.

USFK Commander Gen. Paul LaCamera hosted a ceremony to mark the launch of the new unit at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 65 kilometers south of Seoul. It will be led by Lt. Col. Joshua McCullion.

The new unit is expected to help monitor, detect and trace projectiles from the North and elsewhere in an operation likely to reinforce overall deterrence capabilities of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, observers said.

The unit's activation represents an effort by the U.S. military to secure multi-domain warfighting capabilities to cover threats from all realms, including air, land, sea, cyberspace and outer space.

It is one of the few U.S. Space Force's units to be established outside the U.S. mainland, with the armed service launching a component command at the Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii last month.

It joins other components of the USFK -- the Eighth Army, the Seventh Air Force, the Naval Forces Korea, the Marine Forces Korea and the Special Operations Command Korea.

South Korea's Air Force established an integrated unit for space operations at the air base earlier this month, raising expectations for stronger space security cooperation with the U.S. military.

This file photo, taken March 16, 2022, shows the U.S. Air Force's U-2S reconnaissance aircraft landing at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 65 kilometers south of Seoul, after North Korea fired an unspecified projectile earlier in the day. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#US Space Forces Korea #USFK
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!