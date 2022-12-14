U.S. military opens space force unit in S. Korea
By Chan Yun-hwan
PYEONGTAEK, South Korea, Dec. 14 (Joint Press Corp-Yonhap) -- The U.S. military launched a space force unit in South Korea on Wednesday, adding a new warfighting tool in line with its push to build "multi-domain" operational capabilities.
The creation of the U.S. Space Forces Korea, a component unit of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), came as Seoul and Washington are strengthening security coordination against increasingly complex North Korean nuclear and missile threats.
USFK Commander Gen. Paul LaCamera hosted a ceremony to mark the launch of the new unit at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 65 kilometers south of Seoul. It will be led by Lt. Col. Joshua McCullion.
The new unit is expected to help monitor, detect and trace projectiles from the North and elsewhere in an operation likely to reinforce overall deterrence capabilities of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, observers said.
The unit's activation represents an effort by the U.S. military to secure multi-domain warfighting capabilities to cover threats from all realms, including air, land, sea, cyberspace and outer space.
It is one of the few U.S. Space Force's units to be established outside the U.S. mainland, with the armed service launching a component command at the Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii last month.
It joins other components of the USFK -- the Eighth Army, the Seventh Air Force, the Naval Forces Korea, the Marine Forces Korea and the Special Operations Command Korea.
South Korea's Air Force established an integrated unit for space operations at the air base earlier this month, raising expectations for stronger space security cooperation with the U.S. military.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
-
DP reports dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
DP set on railroading dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) DP set on railroading dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
DP warns it could submit independent budget plan amid parliamentary deadlock
-
National Assembly passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
(LEAD) DP set on railroading dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
DP warns it could submit independent budget plan amid parliamentary deadlock
-
(5th LD) Striking cargo truckers vote to end weekslong walkout
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 60,000 for 5th day, as virus continues to spread
-
BTS' Suga to fulfill military service as social service agent
-
Son Heung-min returns to England for Premier League restart
-
(LEAD) Top nuke envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold talks on N. Korea in Jakarta
-
Yoon calls for quick 'normalization' of national health insurance
-
Netflix dating show 'Single's Inferno 2' adds depth to narratives