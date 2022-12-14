KSOE wins 670.7 bln-won order for Aegis destroyer
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Wednesday it has signed a 670.7 billion-won (US$517 million) deal with South Korea's state arm procurement agency to build a new 8,200-ton destroyer for the country's Navy.
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., a KSOE affiliate, will construct the next-generation, Aegis-equipped destroyer at its shipyard in the southeastern port of Ulsan and deliver the vessel to the Navy in 2027.
The 170-meter-long, 21-meter-wide will be armed with a missile interception platform and stronger anti-submarine capabilities.
It will be the third warship built as part of Seoul's acquisition program, code-named Gwanggaeto-III Batch-II, under which the country has been pushing to procure three high-tech destroyers in an effort to bolster defense against North Korea's evolving military capabilities.
In 2008, Hyundai Heavy Industries built the first destroyer under the program, The 7,100-ton King Sejong the Great, named after the monarch of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) who invented the Korean alphabet Hangeul.
In July last year, the shipbuilder launched The Jeongjo the Great destroyer, named after a visionary king of the dynasty, the second warship built as part of the program.
KSOE has obtained $23.6 billion worth of orders to construct 194 ships so far this year, or 135.3 percent of its yearly target of $17.44 billion.
KSOE, the subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three major affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.
(END)
-
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
-
DP reports dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) DP set on railroading dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
DP warns it could submit independent budget plan amid parliamentary deadlock
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 41.5 pct: poll
-
National Assembly passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
(LEAD) DP set on railroading dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
DP warns it could submit independent budget plan amid parliamentary deadlock
-
(5th LD) Striking cargo truckers vote to end weekslong walkout
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 60,000 for 5th day, as virus continues to spread
-
(LEAD) Top nuke envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold talks on N. Korea in Jakarta
-
Seoul to make subway trains not stop if necessary over protests by disabled advocacy group
-
PM says N. Korea is ready to conduct nuclear test
-
Seoul-Washington alliance 'truly stronger than ever,' State Department official says
-
(3rd LD) BTS' Jin enlists in military amid intense media coverage