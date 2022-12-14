SKSQUARE 35,900 UP 100

DL E&C 38,250 UP 350

SK ie technology 62,600 UP 2,000

F&F 143,500 DN 500

Hanssem 45,400 0

HYBE 163,000 UP 7,500

HYOSUNG TNC 370,000 UP 6,500

K Car 12,800 DN 900

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 373,000 UP 17,500

HANILCMT 12,450 UP 250

SKBS 89,200 UP 6,200

WooriFinancialGroup 12,800 DN 50

KakaoBank 28,700 DN 300

SKBP 77,600 UP 3,200

KCC 238,000 UP 4,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES118500 0

LS 70,200 UP 900

LG Energy Solution 498,500 UP 2,000

Doosanfc 33,200 UP 550

Doosan Enerbility 16,350 UP 300

kakaopay 67,400 DN 800

TaihanElecWire 1,650 UP 10

Hyundai M&F INS 29,900 UP 350

Daesang 21,600 UP 150

SKNetworks 4,095 0

Meritz Financial 38,250 UP 50

emart 102,000 0

BNK Financial Group 7,340 DN 10

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY338 00 UP700

KOLMAR KOREA 42,100 UP 50

POONGSAN 31,150 DN 100

KOLON IND 45,500 UP 1,000

KBFinancialGroup 52,900 DN 400

Hansae 16,250 UP 350

HanmiPharm 292,500 DN 500

SD Biosensor 32,100 DN 350

GKL 18,100 0

CSWIND 74,800 UP 3,500

Youngone Corp 45,950 UP 1,000

Hanwha 28,000 UP 100

(MORE)