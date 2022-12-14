KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SKSQUARE 35,900 UP 100
DL E&C 38,250 UP 350
SK ie technology 62,600 UP 2,000
F&F 143,500 DN 500
Hanssem 45,400 0
HYBE 163,000 UP 7,500
HYOSUNG TNC 370,000 UP 6,500
K Car 12,800 DN 900
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 373,000 UP 17,500
HANILCMT 12,450 UP 250
SKBS 89,200 UP 6,200
WooriFinancialGroup 12,800 DN 50
KakaoBank 28,700 DN 300
SKBP 77,600 UP 3,200
KCC 238,000 UP 4,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES118500 0
LS 70,200 UP 900
LG Energy Solution 498,500 UP 2,000
Doosanfc 33,200 UP 550
Doosan Enerbility 16,350 UP 300
kakaopay 67,400 DN 800
TaihanElecWire 1,650 UP 10
Hyundai M&F INS 29,900 UP 350
Daesang 21,600 UP 150
SKNetworks 4,095 0
Meritz Financial 38,250 UP 50
emart 102,000 0
BNK Financial Group 7,340 DN 10
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY338 00 UP700
KOLMAR KOREA 42,100 UP 50
POONGSAN 31,150 DN 100
KOLON IND 45,500 UP 1,000
KBFinancialGroup 52,900 DN 400
Hansae 16,250 UP 350
HanmiPharm 292,500 DN 500
SD Biosensor 32,100 DN 350
GKL 18,100 0
CSWIND 74,800 UP 3,500
Youngone Corp 45,950 UP 1,000
Hanwha 28,000 UP 100
(MORE)
-
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
-
DP reports dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) DP set on railroading dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
DP warns it could submit independent budget plan amid parliamentary deadlock
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 41.5 pct: poll
-
National Assembly passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
(LEAD) DP set on railroading dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
DP warns it could submit independent budget plan amid parliamentary deadlock
-
(5th LD) Striking cargo truckers vote to end weekslong walkout
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 60,000 for 5th day, as virus continues to spread
-
(LEAD) Top nuke envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold talks on N. Korea in Jakarta
-
Seoul to make subway trains not stop if necessary over protests by disabled advocacy group
-
PM says N. Korea is ready to conduct nuclear test
-
Seoul-Washington alliance 'truly stronger than ever,' State Department official says
-
(3rd LD) BTS' Jin enlists in military amid intense media coverage