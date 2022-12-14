KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DB HiTek 42,150 UP 550
CJ 80,700 UP 200
LX INT 40,600 DN 300
DongkukStlMill 12,350 UP 300
Daewoong 21,300 DN 150
AmoreG 34,100 UP 350
HyundaiMtr 163,500 UP 4,000
KAL 25,250 DN 300
LG Corp. 81,000 UP 1,600
POSCO CHEMICAL 193,500 UP 7,000
TaekwangInd 729,000 DN 2,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,140 DN 50
Meritz Insurance 45,400 UP 400
HITEJINRO 26,700 UP 400
Yuhan 59,700 0
SLCORP 25,400 UP 550
CJ LOGISTICS 91,400 UP 1,400
DOOSAN 85,100 UP 1,100
DL 63,900 DN 600
ORION Holdings 15,550 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 667,000 UP 24,000
KPIC 166,500 DN 500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,560 UP 90
SKC 104,000 UP 2,500
GS Retail 28,650 DN 1,100
Ottogi 460,000 UP 6,000
MERITZ SECU 5,730 0
HtlShilla 79,100 0
Hanmi Science 35,500 DN 650
SamsungElecMech 142,500 UP 4,000
Mobis 206,500 UP 6,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 70,000 UP 400
S-1 64,600 UP 2,600
ZINUS 35,550 UP 300
Hanchem 208,500 DN 2,000
DWS 45,800 UP 150
KEPCO 20,800 UP 100
Boryung 11,250 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 60,400 UP 800
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,050 UP 200
