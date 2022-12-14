Shinsegae 218,000 DN 1,500

Nongshim 335,000 DN 1,500

SGBC 46,400 UP 700

Hyosung 77,000 DN 400

LOTTE 32,950 UP 200

IBK 11,100 0

DONGSUH 21,350 UP 250

SamsungEng 23,200 UP 400

SAMSUNG C&T 121,000 UP 2,500

PanOcean 5,640 DN 10

SAMSUNG CARD 32,950 0

CheilWorldwide 24,000 UP 250

LOTTE CONF 124,500 0

KT 37,000 DN 600

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL26350 DN150

LOTTE TOUR 12,800 UP 100

LG Uplus 12,050 0

SAMSUNG LIFE 73,600 0

KT&G 98,600 UP 500

LG Display 14,250 UP 600

SK 205,500 UP 3,000

Hanon Systems 8,800 UP 500

Kangwonland 24,400 DN 50

NAVER 193,500 UP 500

Kakao 58,700 UP 500

Kogas 35,000 UP 350

HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,050 DN 250

SamsungF&MIns 212,500 0

NCsoft 453,000 UP 22,500

GCH Corp 18,400 DN 400

LotteChilsung 164,500 UP 500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,090 UP 20

POSCO Holdings 286,000 DN 500

DB INSURANCE 63,400 UP 300

SamsungElec 60,500 UP 800

NHIS 9,570 UP 70

DongwonInd 49,650 DN 450

GC Corp 140,000 UP 3,500

GS E&C 23,050 UP 300

KSOE 74,500 0

(MORE)