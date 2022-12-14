KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Shinsegae 218,000 DN 1,500
Nongshim 335,000 DN 1,500
SGBC 46,400 UP 700
Hyosung 77,000 DN 400
LOTTE 32,950 UP 200
IBK 11,100 0
DONGSUH 21,350 UP 250
SamsungEng 23,200 UP 400
SAMSUNG C&T 121,000 UP 2,500
PanOcean 5,640 DN 10
SAMSUNG CARD 32,950 0
CheilWorldwide 24,000 UP 250
LOTTE CONF 124,500 0
KT 37,000 DN 600
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL26350 DN150
LOTTE TOUR 12,800 UP 100
LG Uplus 12,050 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,600 0
KT&G 98,600 UP 500
LG Display 14,250 UP 600
SK 205,500 UP 3,000
Hanon Systems 8,800 UP 500
Kangwonland 24,400 DN 50
NAVER 193,500 UP 500
Kakao 58,700 UP 500
Kogas 35,000 UP 350
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,050 DN 250
SamsungF&MIns 212,500 0
NCsoft 453,000 UP 22,500
GCH Corp 18,400 DN 400
LotteChilsung 164,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,090 UP 20
POSCO Holdings 286,000 DN 500
DB INSURANCE 63,400 UP 300
SamsungElec 60,500 UP 800
NHIS 9,570 UP 70
DongwonInd 49,650 DN 450
GC Corp 140,000 UP 3,500
GS E&C 23,050 UP 300
KSOE 74,500 0
(MORE)
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
DP reports dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
(LEAD) DP set on railroading dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
DP warns it could submit independent budget plan amid parliamentary deadlock
Yoon's approval rating rises to 41.5 pct: poll
National Assembly passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
(5th LD) Striking cargo truckers vote to end weekslong walkout
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 60,000 for 5th day, as virus continues to spread
(LEAD) Top nuke envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold talks on N. Korea in Jakarta
Seoul to make subway trains not stop if necessary over protests by disabled advocacy group
PM says N. Korea is ready to conduct nuclear test
Seoul-Washington alliance 'truly stronger than ever,' State Department official says
(3rd LD) BTS' Jin enlists in military amid intense media coverage