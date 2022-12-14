KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,550 UP 3,150
MS IND 16,850 UP 750
OCI 95,500 UP 2,300
LS ELECTRIC 56,500 UP 1,100
KorZinc 608,000 0
SamsungHvyInd 5,190 UP 10
HyundaiMipoDock 88,000 UP 100
IS DONGSEO 29,800 UP 150
S-Oil 88,000 DN 500
LG Innotek 291,500 UP 9,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 175,500 DN 5,000
HMM 21,900 DN 50
HYUNDAI WIA 55,700 UP 1,800
KumhoPetrochem 144,000 UP 3,000
SamsungSecu 35,250 UP 350
KG DONGBU STL 8,390 UP 60
SKTelecom 49,800 DN 50
HyundaiElev 30,150 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 130,000 UP 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 47,900 DN 350
KUMHOTIRE 3,080 UP 90
ShinpoongPharm 22,900 DN 300
Handsome 26,800 UP 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 59,100 UP 3,200
Asiana Airlines 13,500 UP 50
COWAY 56,000 UP 900
LOTTE SHOPPING 90,000 DN 1,300
HANATOUR SERVICE 56,400 UP 700
COSMAX 66,800 DN 500
KIWOOM 90,900 UP 2,300
DSME 19,200 DN 50
HDSINFRA 8,430 DN 200
DWEC 4,505 UP 50
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,400 0
CJ CheilJedang 378,000 UP 4,000
KEPCO KPS 34,100 UP 300
LG H&H 705,000 UP 6,000
LGCHEM 646,000 UP 23,000
KEPCO E&C 58,000 UP 1,600
ShinhanGroup 38,050 DN 300
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
DP reports dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
(LEAD) DP set on railroading dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
DP warns it could submit independent budget plan amid parliamentary deadlock
Yoon's approval rating rises to 41.5 pct: poll
National Assembly passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
(5th LD) Striking cargo truckers vote to end weekslong walkout
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 60,000 for 5th day, as virus continues to spread
(LEAD) Top nuke envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold talks on N. Korea in Jakarta
Seoul to make subway trains not stop if necessary over protests by disabled advocacy group
PM says N. Korea is ready to conduct nuclear test
Seoul-Washington alliance 'truly stronger than ever,' State Department official says
(3rd LD) BTS' Jin enlists in military amid intense media coverage