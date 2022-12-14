KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 55,500 UP 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,550 UP 550
LGELECTRONICS 89,900 UP 1,800
Celltrion 182,000 UP 3,000
TKG Huchems 21,900 DN 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 158,000 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 58,900 DN 1,200
KIH 59,100 UP 1,000
GS 46,100 DN 100
LIG Nex1 89,900 UP 1,200
Fila Holdings 33,000 UP 450
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 172,500 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,150 DN 200
HANWHA LIFE 2,525 DN 40
AMOREPACIFIC 133,500 DN 1,000
FOOSUNG 12,500 UP 400
SK Innovation 170,000 UP 500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,700 UP 150
KIA CORP. 64,100 UP 1,600
SK hynix 81,800 DN 500
Youngpoong 682,000 DN 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 37,000 UP 450
CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,950 DN 300
PIAM 32,100 UP 1,450
HANJINKAL 40,200 DN 200
CHONGKUNDANG 89,900 UP 100
DoubleUGames 49,450 UP 150
HL MANDO 44,200 UP 350
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 837,000 UP 17,000
Doosan Bobcat 36,300 UP 850
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,530 UP 170
Netmarble 52,000 UP 1,600
KRAFTON 185,500 UP 4,000
HD HYUNDAI 65,400 UP 900
ORION 118,500 UP 1,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 32,100 UP 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,350 UP 50
BGF Retail 209,000 0
SKCHEM 84,400 UP 1,500
HDC-OP 10,600 UP 150
(END)
-
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
-
DP reports dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) DP set on railroading dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
DP warns it could submit independent budget plan amid parliamentary deadlock
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 41.5 pct: poll
-
National Assembly passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
-
-
(5th LD) Striking cargo truckers vote to end weekslong walkout
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 60,000 for 5th day, as virus continues to spread
-
(LEAD) Top nuke envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold talks on N. Korea in Jakarta
-
Seoul to make subway trains not stop if necessary over protests by disabled advocacy group
-
PM says N. Korea is ready to conduct nuclear test
-
Seoul-Washington alliance 'truly stronger than ever,' State Department official says
-
(3rd LD) BTS' Jin enlists in military amid intense media coverage