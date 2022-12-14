S. Korea to focus on encouraging R&D in strategic tech sectors in next 5 years
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Wednesday that it will give top priority to supporting research and development in mapping out its science and tech policies over the next five years.
The Presidential Advisory Council on Science and Technology approved the nation's basic science planning for the 2023-2027 period, which will serve as a guideline for the related policies during the Yoon Suk-yeol administration, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.
Under the five-year scheme, the government will build the innovative R&D system to encourage companies to engage in high-risk projects in the science and tech sector, and the state-led investments will be made based on detailed road maps and deadlines.
Technologies for carbon neutrality and the nation's 12 selected strategic technologies will be first subject to the innovative R&D system, the ministry said.
South Korea has pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent from the 2018 levels by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2050.
The 12 technologies are semiconductors and displays, rechargeable batteries, advanced mobility, next generation nuclear power, advanced biology, aerospace and ocean engineering, hydrogen, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, next generation communications, advanced robotics and quantum technology.
Also, the government will run a public-private cooperative body to let companies participate in the state policymaking processes to encourage the private sector to create the innovative ecosystem in the science and tech sectors.
Consequently, the government said South Korea is expected to rise to 20th place in 2027 in the Better Life Index by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development from 32nd in 2020.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
-
DP reports dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
DP warns it could submit independent budget plan amid parliamentary deadlock
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 41.5 pct: poll
-
DP accepts gov't, ruling party plan on extending freight rate system for truckers
-
National Assembly passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
DP warns it could submit independent budget plan amid parliamentary deadlock
-
(5th LD) Striking cargo truckers vote to end weekslong walkout
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 60,000 for 5th day, as virus continues to spread
-
(4th LD) National Assembly passes motion calling for dismissal of interior minister
-
(LEAD) Top nuke envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold talks on N. Korea in Jakarta
-
PM says N. Korea is ready to conduct nuclear test
-
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases jump to 3-month high of over 80,000
-
Top nuke envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold talks on N. Korea in Jakarta
-
(3rd LD) BTS' Jin enlists in military amid intense media coverage