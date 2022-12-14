Key suspect in high-profile development scandal attempts suicide
SUWON, South Korea, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- A key suspect in a high-profile real estate corruption scandal attempted suicide, but his injuries were not life-threatening, fire authorities said Wednesday.
Kim Man-bae, the owner of the controversial asset management company Hawcheon Daeyou, tried to kill himself inside a car in Suwon, south of Seoul, according to a 119 emergency call made by his lawyer at around 9:50 p.m.
Emergency responders moved Kim to a hospital in the city. He is said to have sustained injuries in his neck.
Police said they will investigate the incident.
Kim stands trial on charges of bribery, embezzlement and breach of trust in connection with a highly lucrative land development project in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, in which close aides of Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, have also been involved.
He was arrested in November last year but was released on Nov. 24 after the period of his detention expired.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
-
DP reports dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
DP warns it could submit independent budget plan amid parliamentary deadlock
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 41.5 pct: poll
-
DP accepts gov't, ruling party plan on extending freight rate system for truckers
-
National Assembly passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
DP warns it could submit independent budget plan amid parliamentary deadlock
-
(5th LD) Striking cargo truckers vote to end weekslong walkout
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 60,000 for 5th day, as virus continues to spread
-
(4th LD) National Assembly passes motion calling for dismissal of interior minister
-
PM says N. Korea is ready to conduct nuclear test
-
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases jump to 3-month high of over 80,000
-
Seoul-Washington alliance 'truly stronger than ever,' State Department official says
-
U.S. will find a way to meet economic interests of S. Korea under inflation act: Sullivan
-
Grateful for 'fantastic' experience over 4 yrs, ex-nat'l football coach Bento leaves S. Korea