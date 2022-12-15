(Copyright)
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
DP reports dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
DP warns it could submit independent budget plan amid parliamentary deadlock
Yoon's approval rating rises to 41.5 pct: poll
DP accepts gov't, ruling party plan on extending freight rate system for truckers
National Assembly passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
(5th LD) Striking cargo truckers vote to end weekslong walkout
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 60,000 for 5th day, as virus continues to spread
(4th LD) National Assembly passes motion calling for dismissal of interior minister
PM says N. Korea is ready to conduct nuclear test
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases jump to 3-month high of over 80,000
Seoul-Washington alliance 'truly stronger than ever,' State Department official says
U.S. will find a way to meet economic interests of S. Korea under inflation act: Sullivan
Grateful for 'fantastic' experience over 4 yrs, ex-nat'l football coach Bento leaves S. Korea