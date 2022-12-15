Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:02 December 15, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 15.

Korean-language dailies
-- Number of 'lonely deaths' increases 8.8 pct yearly (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- An end to globalization for semiconductors: U.S., E.U. raise barriers (Kookmin Daily)
-- Government-assessed housing prices drop for first time in 14 years (Donga Ilbo)
-- Monthly rent prices jump on high interest rates (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea's Shin Hanul nuclear reactor goes into full swing (Segye Times)
-- Key suspect in high-profile development scandal attempts suicide (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Full stop' in next year's budget plan as gov't, parliamentary clash (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 9 people died 'lonely deaths' every day last year (Hankyoreh)
-- Government-assessed housing prices drop for first time in 14 years (Hankook Ilbo)
-- KEPCO in discussion with Turkey on 40 tln-won nuclear plant export (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't mulls easing acquisition tax for owners of multiple homes (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Cold affects planes, ships, and automobiles (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Highlighting elevated ties between Korea, Vietnam (Korea Herald)
-- Envoy blames Korean media for China-bashing (Korea Times)
(END)

