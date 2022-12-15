Korean-language dailies

-- Number of 'lonely deaths' increases 8.8 pct yearly (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- An end to globalization for semiconductors: U.S., E.U. raise barriers (Kookmin Daily)

-- Government-assessed housing prices drop for first time in 14 years (Donga Ilbo)

-- Monthly rent prices jump on high interest rates (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea's Shin Hanul nuclear reactor goes into full swing (Segye Times)

-- Key suspect in high-profile development scandal attempts suicide (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 'Full stop' in next year's budget plan as gov't, parliamentary clash (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 9 people died 'lonely deaths' every day last year (Hankyoreh)

-- Government-assessed housing prices drop for first time in 14 years (Hankook Ilbo)

-- KEPCO in discussion with Turkey on 40 tln-won nuclear plant export (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't mulls easing acquisition tax for owners of multiple homes (Korea Economic Daily)

