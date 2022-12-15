(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Dec. 15)

Extending the retirement age regulated by law is also needed to deal with the unfairness retirees confront in later years. Under the current pension system, the age of eligibility for pension is 63 in 2023, 64 in 2028 and 65 in 2033. In other words, those who intend to retire at age 60 about 10 years from now will have to live without any pension income for at least five years -- a dreadful situation that could worsen along with fast-paced hikes in property taxes and health insurance payments.