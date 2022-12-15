(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 15)

The National Assembly is still embroiled at a battle over the first budget proposal for next year by the Yoon Suk-yeol administration. Due to the contentious issue of lowering the corporate tax rate, no significant progress was made between the People Power Party (PPP) and the Democratic Party (DP) in passing next year's budget. The DP holding a majority in the 300-member legislature threatened to push its own revision to the budget bill if the conservative government and the PPP do not make concessions.