(LEAD) S. Korea votes in favor of Iran's removal from U.N. women's rights body
(ATTN: UPDATES with Iranian Embassy's reaction at bottom)
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has voted in favor of a resolution ousting Iran from a U.N. women's body on Wednesday (New York time), along with 28 other countries, amid Tehran's monthslong crackdown on protests.
The 54-member U.N. Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) adopted a resolution to oust Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), effectively removing Tehran from the remainder of its four-year term till 2026. Eight countries, including China and Russia, voted against the resolution.
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., called Iran's membership in the CSW an "ugly stain on the Commission's credibility" and urged member countries to stand in solidarity for "woman, life, freedom" in her remarks before the vote.
The resolution comes after nearly three months of nationwide clampdown in Tehran against protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She died in hospital in September while in custody by the religious morality police for allegedly not wearing the hijab properly.
The Iranian Embassy in South Korea, meanwhile, slammed Seoul's backing of the resolution, calling it unexpected and an "unfriendly decision," given its "long historical and cultural relationship" with Tehran.
In its Korean-language statement, the embassy argued the adoption of the resolution was an "illegal move" and claimed it would end up creating a "strong barrier" to the promotion of Iranian women's basic, economic, social and educational rights.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
2 people killed in apparent bear attack in Ulsan
-
(LEAD) Ex-national security adviser indicted over slain official case
-
Ex-national security adviser indicted over slain official case
-
N.K. dogs gifted to Moon find new home in Gwangju zoo
-
Assembly speaker voices concerns over U.S. inflation reduction act to biz lobbies
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Over 3,300 people die 'lonely deaths' last year: report
-
(5th LD) Striking cargo truckers vote to end weekslong walkout
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 60,000 for 5th day, as virus continues to spread
-
(4th LD) National Assembly passes motion calling for dismissal of interior minister
-
Heavy snowfall forecast to hit S. Korea's capital, central areas
-
U.S. cargo airline to build large maintenance facility at Incheon airport
-
Romance scam ring nabbed for defrauding 31 women
-
(Yonhap Interview) Vietnamese President Phuc vows support for S. Korean businesses to develop 'win-win' economic ties
-
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases over 70,000 for 3rd day amid virus surge worries