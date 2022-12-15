(LEAD) Over 10 cm of snow forecast for central regions
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES throughout; CHANGES photos)
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- Snow fell in Seoul and central regions Thursday as the weather agency forecast some areas would receive over 10 centimeters.
As of 1 p.m., about 3 cm of snow per hour was falling in western parts of the greater Seoul area, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.
Accompanied by freezing temperatures, the snow began to accumulate in many parts of the capital and central regions, with 6 cm reported in the city of Dangjin, about 80 km south of Seoul.
The city of Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, reported 3 cm of snow, while Seoul saw 1.1 cm.
Yanggu of Gangwon Province received 3.8 cm.
As of early Thursday afternoon, heavy snow advisories were in place for the greater Seoul area and parts of the Gangwon, South Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang provinces.
"Some parts of the country may experience over 10 cm of snow," a KMA official said.
The weather agency said snow may begin to stop in the greater Seoul area late in the afternoon, and by nighttime, most parts of the country are expected to come out of the snowy weather.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
