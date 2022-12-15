Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 December 15, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 02/-6 Sleet 80
Incheon 05/-6 Sleet 70
Suwon 02/-7 Sleet 80
Cheongju 04/-6 Sunny 80
Daejeon 05/-6 Sunny 70
Chuncheon 00/-12 Snow 70
Gangneung 06/-5 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 06/-3 Sunny 60
Gwangju 07/-3 Sunny 60
Jeju 11/04 Sunny 20
Daegu 06/-5 Cloudy 20
Busan 08/-3 Sunny 10
(END)
