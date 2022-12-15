Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

December 15, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 02/-6 Sleet 80

Incheon 05/-6 Sleet 70

Suwon 02/-7 Sleet 80

Cheongju 04/-6 Sunny 80

Daejeon 05/-6 Sunny 70

Chuncheon 00/-12 Snow 70

Gangneung 06/-5 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 06/-3 Sunny 60

Gwangju 07/-3 Sunny 60

Jeju 11/04 Sunny 20

Daegu 06/-5 Cloudy 20

Busan 08/-3 Sunny 10

