Arrest warrants sought for 2 men in high-profile development scandal
By Kim Han-jo
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors sought arrest warrants Thursday for two men on suspicion of helping a key suspect in a high-profile real estate development scandal conceal his assets.
The scandal centers on the allegations that a small private asset management company, Hwacheon Daeyu, was allowed to reap astronomical investment profits from the development project in Daejang-dong in Seongnam, just south of Seoul.
Lee Han-sung, co-CEO of Hwacheon Daeyu, and Choi Woo-hyang, director of the company, allegedly helped the firm's de facto owner Kim Man-bae conceal criminal proceeds of 26 billion won (US$20 million), according to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office.
The suspects allegedly concealed the assets with various methods, such as fabricating accounting books and purchasing property under borrowed names, they said.
After freezing about 80 billion won worth of assets owned by Kim and other suspects in the scandal, prosecutors have been tracing their hidden assets.
Kim -- currently standing trial on charges of bribery, embezzlement and breach of trust -- launched the project when Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, was mayor of Seongnam.
On Wednesday, Kim attempted suicide, but his injuries were not life-threatening, fire authorities said.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
-
DP reports dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
DP warns it could submit independent budget plan amid parliamentary deadlock
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 41.5 pct: poll
-
DP accepts gov't, ruling party plan on extending freight rate system for truckers
-
National Assembly passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Over 3,300 people die 'lonely deaths' last year: report
-
DP warns it could submit independent budget plan amid parliamentary deadlock
-
(5th LD) Striking cargo truckers vote to end weekslong walkout
-
Heavy snowfall forecast to hit S. Korea's capital, central areas
-
Season's coldest weather grips S. Korea
-
(Yonhap Interview) Vietnamese President Phuc vows support for S. Korean businesses to develop 'win-win' economic ties
-
(LEAD) Uncertainty still remains high even after Fed's rate hike: finance chief
-
Teenage survivor of Itaewon crowd crush found dead in apparent suicide