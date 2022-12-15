(Yonhap Interview) Vietnamese President Phuc vows support for S. Korean businesses to develop 'win-win' economic ties
HANOI/SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has pledged to make his "utmost" efforts to support South Korean businesses striving to secure a foothold in the Southeast Asian country's market while voicing hopes for "win-win' bilateral economic cooperation.
Speaking to Yonhap News Agency CEO Seong Ghi-hong in Hanoi on Wednesday, Phuc stressed his steadfast commitment for the Korean firms, voicing expectation that trade volume between the two countries would top US$100 billion next year and rise to 150 billion in 2030. Last year, two-way trade stood at $80.7 billon.
"During my stint as prime minister, I made sincere efforts to address difficulties facing South Korean enterprises, and I will also do my utmost to deliver a message to support them going forward," Phuc said through an interpreter during the interview at his office.
Pointing out that "most" South Korean business operations in Vietnam have fared well, the president expressed hopes for win-win economic cooperation that can bring benefits to Vietnamese people as well.
Phuc assumed the presidency in April last year. It marks the first time that he has invited the head of a foreign media outlet to the presidential palace for a sit-down.
Phuc recalled his visit to South Korea last week, during which he held a summit with President Yoon Suk-yeol and agreed to establish a "comprehensive, strategic" partnership. He described the summit result as a "great" outcome from the evolving bilateral relations.
The Vietnamese leader's trip to Seoul was arranged as the two nations celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties.
"Through the summit, both Vietnam and South Korea agreed to share information on defense and security in addition to the economic cooperation front," Phuc said. "President Yoon said 'we are one family,' and I highly assessed his remarks."
He also noted his "touching" visit to Gwangju, a city in Gyeonggi Province south of Seoul, where many Vietnamese people reside.
"Gyeonggi residents welcomed me greatly and I was greatly moved also by the Vietnamese Day event there," he said. "Please relay to President Yoon the appreciative feelings that I had during my visit to South Korea."
Touching on the 30th anniversary of the bilateral ties, Phuc stressed the importance of joint efforts to enhance mutual understanding between the peoples of the two nations.
"To develop bilateral relations in the long term, we need to map out a sustainable strategy," he said without elaborating.
The Vietnamese leader then welcomed the signing of an arrangement between Yonhap News Agency and Vietnam News Agency on joint efforts to address "fake news" that undermines the development of the two countries' relations. The signing took place before Seong's meeting with the president.
"I heard that talks on exchanges and cooperation between the news agencies representing the two nations had proceeded very successfully," he said. "I welcome the cooperation between the news agencies in enhancing relations between the two countries."
Phuc also asked Seong to make efforts to introduce Vietnamese culture to Korean people.
Seong said, in response, that active exchanges between the news agencies are of great importance to enhance understanding between the countries' citizens and expand common ground for the development of bilateral ties over the "new next 30 years."
"I ask you to show great interest in the efforts and exchanges between the two media outlets to respond to fake news," Seong said.
He took note of Phuc's remarks during last week's talks with South Korean business leaders that he would create conditions "favorable" to South Korean companies that have invested in Vietnam.
"We expect that to serve as an opportunity for South Korean enterprises seeking to advance into Vietnam to expand their investments there," Seong said.
Phuc then reiterated his commitment to supporting South Korean businesses.
