Seoul stocks extend losses late Thur. morning amid rate hike worries
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended losses late Thursday morning after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled its plans for additional interest rate hikes next year.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had fallen 20.72 points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,378.53 as of 11:20 a.m.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.4 percent to 33,966.35, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.8 percent to 11,170.89.
The decline came after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) raised its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to a range of 4.25 percent to 4.5 percent. The policymakers forecast rates would end next year in a range of 5 percent to 5.25 percent, a higher level than previously indicated.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed won't reduce rates until it's really confident that inflation is coming down in a sustained way.
The market is responding to the Fed's hawkish position that they are going to raise rates to a higher level despite recent data showing an easing in inflation, analysts said.
Tech stocks were the lead decliners, with market behemoth Samsung Electronics Co. falling 1.5 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix dropping 1.7 percent and leading home appliance maker LG Electronics Inc. shedding 0.6 percent.
National flag carrier Korean Air Co. lost 1 percent, leading cosmetics firm AmorePacific Corp. dropped 2.3 percent and leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution was down 0.6 percent.
Among gainers, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. rose 0.3 percent, its affiliate Kia Corp. climbed 0.6 percent, the country's sole aircraft manufacturer Korea Aerospace Industries Co. gained 1.9 percent, and the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. was up 0.5 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,303.05 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 6.75 won from the previous session's close.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
-
DP reports dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
DP accepts gov't, ruling party plan on extending freight rate system for truckers
-
(LEAD) DP accepts gov't, ruling party plan on extending freight rate system for truckers
-
(2nd LD) DP accepts gov't, ruling party plan on extending freight rate system for truckers
-
National Assembly passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Over 3,300 people die 'lonely deaths' last year: report
-
(5th LD) Striking cargo truckers vote to end weekslong walkout
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 60,000 for 5th day, as virus continues to spread
-
Heavy snowfall forecast to hit S. Korea's capital, central areas
-
(Yonhap Interview) Vietnamese President Phuc vows support for S. Korean businesses to develop 'win-win' economic ties
-
U.S. cargo airline to build large maintenance facility at Incheon airport
-
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases over 70,000 for 3rd day amid virus surge worries
-
(LEAD) Uncertainty still remains high even after Fed's rate hike: finance chief