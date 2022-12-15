S. Korea calls for considering unique nat'l conditions in climate change responses
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has called on the Group of 20 nations to factor in each nation's economic conditions and other circumstances in global responses to climate change, the finance ministry said Thursday.
The ministry made the point during the initial G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting held in Bengaluru of India from Dec. 13-14, according to the ministry.
During the meeting, the participating nations discussed global economic challenges, including global inflation, food and energy insecurity and macroeconomic implications of climate change, as well as how to support sustainable and inclusive growth.
Senior South Korean finance ministry official Jeong Byung-sik stressed the need for the nations to share in-depth assessments about the global economic situation and outlook in the face of unfavorable conditions and uncertainties.
He also urged the nations to take into consideration different circumstances and conditions of individual nations in assessing the impacts of and coordinating measures on climate change.
Any comparison should be based on objective data, the official said, calling for active roles by international organizations over its course, according to the ministry.
