Motion calling for parliamentary consent to arrest opposition lawmaker submitted to Nat'l Assembly
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- The justice ministry has submitted a request for the National Assembly's consent to arresting Rep. Noh Woong-rae of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on bribery charges, parliamentary officials said Thursday.
The four-term DP lawmaker has been under prosecution investigation on charges of receiving a total of 60 million won (US$46,000) before and after the 2020 parliamentary election from a businessperson in return for providing business favors.
The alleged bribe is suspected to have been used for Noh's electioneering, according to prosecutors.
Noh has flatly denied the allegations, accusing the prosecution of political machinations.
According to law, sitting lawmakers are immune from arrest while the parliament is in session. The prosecution must obtain parliament's consent to detain lawmakers.
The motion to lift the arrest immunity must be reported at the earliest plenary session to take place and put to a vote between 24 to 72 hours upon its submission.
The National Assembly may hold a plenary session later Thursday to pass the government budget proposal for next year, though it may be postponed due to a standoff between rival parties.
Noh is the fourth lawmaker to face an arrest during the current National Assembly that kicked off in May 2020.
Parliament had given consent to arresting DP Rep. Jeong Jeong-soon, independent lawmaker Lee Sang-jik and the ruling People Power Party Rep. Jung Chan-min in the three previous cases.
Jeong and Lee lost their parliamentary seats.
A lawmaker loses his or her seat if given a confirmed prison term or a fine of more than 1 million won for violating the election and political fund laws. The same applies when a lawmaker gets a finalized prison or a suspended prison term in a criminal case.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
-
DP reports dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
DP accepts gov't, ruling party plan on extending freight rate system for truckers
-
(LEAD) DP accepts gov't, ruling party plan on extending freight rate system for truckers
-
(2nd LD) DP accepts gov't, ruling party plan on extending freight rate system for truckers
-
National Assembly passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Over 3,300 people die 'lonely deaths' last year: report
-
(5th LD) Striking cargo truckers vote to end weekslong walkout
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 60,000 for 5th day, as virus continues to spread
-
Heavy snowfall forecast to hit S. Korea's capital, central areas
-
U.S. cargo airline to build large maintenance facility at Incheon airport
-
(Yonhap Interview) Vietnamese President Phuc vows support for S. Korean businesses to develop 'win-win' economic ties
-
Romance scam ring nabbed for defrauding 31 women
-
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases over 70,000 for 3rd day amid virus surge worries