KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KOLMAR KOREA 41,400 DN 700
PIAM 31,550 DN 550
HANJINKAL 39,300 DN 900
CHONGKUNDANG 90,600 UP 700
Meritz Financial 37,250 DN 1,000
KBFinancialGroup 51,600 DN 1,300
BNK Financial Group 7,260 DN 80
SD Biosensor 31,300 DN 800
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY337 00 DN100
emart 100,500 DN 1,500
DoubleUGames 49,000 DN 450
CSWIND 75,900 UP 1,100
Hansae 16,250 0
Youngone Corp 45,450 DN 500
GKL 17,900 DN 200
KOLON IND 45,100 DN 400
HanmiPharm 290,500 DN 2,000
LS ELECTRIC 56,800 UP 300
SamsungHvyInd 5,140 DN 50
IS DONGSEO 29,850 UP 50
LG Innotek 286,500 DN 5,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 169,500 DN 6,000
HMM 21,500 DN 400
HYUNDAI WIA 55,600 DN 100
OCI 91,900 DN 3,600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,400 DN 1,150
Hanssem 44,350 DN 1,050
F&F 139,000 DN 4,500
HyundaiMipoDock 86,500 DN 1,500
MS IND 16,500 DN 350
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,400 UP 350
SamsungF&MIns 210,500 DN 2,000
Kogas 34,750 DN 250
SamsungElecMech 140,000 DN 2,500
KorZinc 591,000 DN 17,000
S-Oil 88,100 UP 100
KSOE 73,000 DN 1,500
TaekwangInd 748,000 UP 19,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,990 DN 150
KAL 24,850 DN 400
