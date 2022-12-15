KOLMAR KOREA 41,400 DN 700

PIAM 31,550 DN 550

HANJINKAL 39,300 DN 900

CHONGKUNDANG 90,600 UP 700

Meritz Financial 37,250 DN 1,000

KBFinancialGroup 51,600 DN 1,300

BNK Financial Group 7,260 DN 80

SD Biosensor 31,300 DN 800

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY337 00 DN100

emart 100,500 DN 1,500

DoubleUGames 49,000 DN 450

CSWIND 75,900 UP 1,100

Hansae 16,250 0

Youngone Corp 45,450 DN 500

GKL 17,900 DN 200

KOLON IND 45,100 DN 400

HanmiPharm 290,500 DN 2,000

LS ELECTRIC 56,800 UP 300

SamsungHvyInd 5,140 DN 50

IS DONGSEO 29,850 UP 50

LG Innotek 286,500 DN 5,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 169,500 DN 6,000

HMM 21,500 DN 400

HYUNDAI WIA 55,600 DN 100

OCI 91,900 DN 3,600

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,400 DN 1,150

Hanssem 44,350 DN 1,050

F&F 139,000 DN 4,500

HyundaiMipoDock 86,500 DN 1,500

MS IND 16,500 DN 350

HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,400 UP 350

SamsungF&MIns 210,500 DN 2,000

Kogas 34,750 DN 250

SamsungElecMech 140,000 DN 2,500

KorZinc 591,000 DN 17,000

S-Oil 88,100 UP 100

KSOE 73,000 DN 1,500

TaekwangInd 748,000 UP 19,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,990 DN 150

KAL 24,850 DN 400

(MORE)