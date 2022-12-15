LG Corp. 80,200 DN 800

POSCO CHEMICAL 188,000 DN 5,500

Daewoong 21,050 DN 250

DOOSAN 86,000 UP 900

DL 63,500 DN 400

Meritz Insurance 44,850 DN 550

HITEJINRO 27,000 UP 300

Yuhan 59,700 0

SLCORP 24,950 DN 450

CJ LOGISTICS 92,400 UP 1,000

Daesang 21,300 DN 300

SKNetworks 4,075 DN 20

ORION Holdings 15,350 DN 200

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,550 DN 150

KIA CORP. 64,100 0

SK hynix 80,200 DN 1,600

Youngpoong 671,000 DN 11,000

HyundaiEng&Const 36,200 DN 800

CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,850 DN 100

Hanwha 27,800 DN 200

DB HiTek 41,250 DN 900

CJ 80,000 DN 700

LX INT 40,250 DN 350

DongkukStlMill 12,550 UP 200

TaihanElecWire 1,655 UP 5

Hyundai M&F INS 29,750 DN 150

LOTTE 32,150 DN 800

GCH Corp 18,200 DN 200

LotteChilsung 167,000 UP 2,500

HyundaiMtr 162,000 DN 1,500

AmoreG 32,850 DN 1,250

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,050 DN 40

POSCO Holdings 283,500 DN 2,500

DB INSURANCE 63,900 UP 500

SamsungElec 59,300 DN 1,200

NHIS 9,520 DN 50

DongwonInd 49,100 DN 550

LS 70,200 0

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES116000 DN2500

GC Corp 140,500 UP 500

(MORE)