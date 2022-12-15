Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 December 15, 2022

LG Corp. 80,200 DN 800
POSCO CHEMICAL 188,000 DN 5,500
Daewoong 21,050 DN 250
DOOSAN 86,000 UP 900
DL 63,500 DN 400
Meritz Insurance 44,850 DN 550
HITEJINRO 27,000 UP 300
Yuhan 59,700 0
SLCORP 24,950 DN 450
CJ LOGISTICS 92,400 UP 1,000
Daesang 21,300 DN 300
SKNetworks 4,075 DN 20
ORION Holdings 15,350 DN 200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,550 DN 150
KIA CORP. 64,100 0
SK hynix 80,200 DN 1,600
Youngpoong 671,000 DN 11,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,200 DN 800
CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,850 DN 100
Hanwha 27,800 DN 200
DB HiTek 41,250 DN 900
CJ 80,000 DN 700
LX INT 40,250 DN 350
DongkukStlMill 12,550 UP 200
TaihanElecWire 1,655 UP 5
Hyundai M&F INS 29,750 DN 150
LOTTE 32,150 DN 800
GCH Corp 18,200 DN 200
LotteChilsung 167,000 UP 2,500
HyundaiMtr 162,000 DN 1,500
AmoreG 32,850 DN 1,250
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,050 DN 40
POSCO Holdings 283,500 DN 2,500
DB INSURANCE 63,900 UP 500
SamsungElec 59,300 DN 1,200
NHIS 9,520 DN 50
DongwonInd 49,100 DN 550
LS 70,200 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES116000 DN2500
GC Corp 140,500 UP 500
(MORE)

